February 12, 2021

Because of the ice storm some restrictions on commercial drivers are being lifted. (Kentucky Today/Tom Latek)

Restrictions lifted on commercial drivers for now

By Tom Latek

Published 5:23 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

In the wake of the ice storm that prompted Gov. Andy Beshear to issue a state of emergency declaration, and the possibility of more snow and ice next week, some restrictions on commercial drivers are being lifted.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power and delivering fuel and other relief services to areas stricken by this week’s snow and ice storm.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the current snow and ice emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” Gray said.

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on Feb. 21, 2021, and may be extended, if needed. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.

In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

Motor carriers can view the order and print out the needed copy by clicking here.

