Winter storm packs wallop in Kentucky

Kentucky’s second winter storm in less than one week knocked out power for more than 152,000 homes and caused multiple fatal traffic accidents.

The storm moved through the state Monday into early Tuesday morning. Most of it had passed by 6 a.m. for much of the state. An ice storm warning was canceled for central Kentucky but still in effect for more than 20 Eastern Kentucky counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Eastern Kentucky was among the hardest hit when it came to power outages with Boyd County, Greenup County, Carter County and Elliott County experiencing major outages.

Gov. Andy Beshear closed all state offices because of dangerous driving conditions.

“Transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to downed trees while our emergency mnanagement teams and Kentucky National Guard soldiers continue to respond,” Beshear said. “To help those on the front lines and to prevent incidents, we need every Kentuckian who can to stay hoe and off these hazardous roads.”

Kentuckians can visit snowky,kygov for snow and ice resources and goky.ky.gov to check on road conditions.