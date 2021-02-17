expand
February 19, 2021

Larry Wayne Hensley, 59

By Staff Reports

Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Larry Wayne Hensley, 59, of Smith, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Harlan ARH.

He was born on March 10, 1961, to Fielding and Della Stewart Hensley. Larry believed in the Holiness Faith and was a retired coal miner.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Feilding Hensley; Brother, Kenny Ray Hensley and His Niece, Jenni Baker.

Left to mourn his passing is his Mother, Della Hensley, of Smith; His Children, Jennifer (Morgan) Thomas, Andrew (Kayla) Brock, Tiffany (Denny) Creech; Brother, Estes Hensley of Smith; Sisters, Barbara (Clyde) Baker, of Elizabethtown, Lisa (Robert) Baker, of Dalton, GA and Marlena Goodin, of Smith; Also surviving is a special Nephew, Seth Goodin, Nieces, Margaret Hoskins, Tara Casper, Rachel Torstrick and Lyndsey Baringhaus.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Graveside/Funeral Services will be Friday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. at Hensley Cemetery with Reverend Spencer Burkhart Officiating. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Larry Hensley.

