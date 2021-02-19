expand
February 19, 2021

Fern Elizabeth Howard, 71

Fern Elizabeth Howard, 71, of Wallins Creek, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roscoe and Estille Tidwell along with her siblings Ronald, Bill, and Joyce Tidwell, Patsy Fuller, Janis Skidmore.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years James Howard, daughter Shannon Allen and grandchildren Christopher and Mary Cline.

In lieu of services Fern’s facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.

Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.

