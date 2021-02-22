expand
February 23, 2021

Harlan defeated in Knox County match up

By Staff Reports

Published 11:06 am Monday, February 22, 2021

By Paul Lunsford

Junior guard Caylan Mills fired in 23 points on Saturday as Knox Central defeated visiting Harlan 59-53 in girls basketball action.

Senior guard Presley Partin tossed in 16 points for the 7-3 Lady Panthers. Zoey Liford added 10 points.

Eighth-grade forward Kylie Noe paced the Lady Dragons with 22 points. Aymanni Wynn scored 15 while Angel Wynn tossed in nine.

Noe scored in nine points as Harlan took a 20-17 advantage after one quarter.

Mills poured in 11 points in the second quarter as the Lady Panthers led 34-30 at halftime.

Knox Central outscored the Lady Dragons 8-6 in the third period and took a 42-36 lead into the final quarter.

Mills had 12 fourth-quarter points as the Lady Panthers claimed the victory. Noe had eight points in the final period.

Harlan (5-11) travels to Corbin on Friday. Knox Central returns to action Tuesday at home against Pineville in a key 51st District showdown for first place.

Eighth-graders Hannah Melton and Zoey Hamilton scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Knox Central posted a 44-24 win in the junior varsity game.

Emma Mulkey and Scarlett Rowe each had eight points for the Lady Dragons. Abbie Jones followed with four points. Carly Madden scored two while Abbi Fields and Hanna Pace each added one.

Knox Central (59) – Caylan Mills 23, Zoey Liford 10, Brianna Gallagher 2, Presley Partin 16, Natalie Fisher 3, Timberly Frederick 3, Isabella Frost 2.

Harlan (53) – Emma Owens 3, Angel Wynn 9, Aymanni Wynn 15, Faith Hoskins 3, Kylie Noe 22, Peighton Jones 1, Alli Thompson 0, Abbi Fields 0.

Harlan 20 10 09 14 – 53
Knox Central 17 17 08 17 – 59

3-Point goals: Harlan 7 (Aymanni Wynn 3, Angel Wynn 3, Owens 1), Knox Central 3 (Liford 1, Partin 1, Frederick 1).

