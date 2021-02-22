Senior guards team for 57 points

By Paul Lunsford

MANCHESTER – Three senior guards combined for 57 points as Clay County snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday to claim a 75-70 win over Harlan.

Connor Robinson led the 9-4 Tigers with 20 points. Farmer followed with 18 points while Raven Abner scored 18. Tate Farmer, a senior forward, added 11 points.

Junior guard Jordan Akal paced the Green Dragons with 30 points. Kaleb McLendon nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points.

Robinson had 10 points in the opening quarter as Clay led 20-16.

Farmer hit a pair of 3-pointers as Clay County took a 31-25 halftime advantage.

Jaedyn Gist and McLendon scored six points apiece in the third quarter but the Dragons trailed 47-42 entering the final quarter.

The offense was clicking for both teams in the fourth quarter as each team fired in 28 points in the period.

Farmer scored 11 points and Abner had eight for the Tigers. Akal poured in 20 points in the last eight minutes of the game.

Harlan rebounded the Tigers 35-31. Jaedyn Gist led the Dragons with 10 boards. Landon Hensley pulled down 11 for Clay.

The 10-3 Green Dragons will return to action Tuesday at Hazard (14-3).

Clay County travels to Bell County (8-9) on Monday and Red Bird (0-9) on Tuesday.

—

The Harlan Green Dragons posted a 53-41 win over visiting Middlesboro on Friday.

Akal led the Dragons with 16 points. Jaedyn Gist scored 13 while Kaleb McLendon added 12.

Harlan also got eight points and 15 rebounds from William Austin. Kyler McLendon tossed in four points.

Freshman guard Cayden Grisgby led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points. Jay West scored nine points. Ethan Barton added eight. Bryson Barnard followed with six. Blaine Woody scored four. Trey King had two.

The Green Dragons shot 40 percent from the field on 20 of 49. Harlan hit seven of 25 from behind the arc and grabbed 38 rebounds.

—

Clay County (75) – Raven Abner 18, Connor Robinson 20, Connor Farmer 19, Tate Farmer 11, Landon Hensley 5, Brady Wolfe 2, Cole Garrison 0.

Harlan (70) – Jordan Akal 30, Kaleb McLendon 21, Jaedyn Gist 8, William Austin 7, Kyler McLendon 4, Johann Gist 0, Trey Barnes 0.

Harlan 16 09 17 28 – 70

Clay County 20 11 15 28 – 75

3-Point goals: Harlan 12-35 (Kaleb McLendon 7-14, Akal 4-13, Austin 1-4, Kyler McLendon 0-3, Jaedyn Gist 0-1), Clay County 5-16 (C. Farmer 3-5, T. Farmer 1-2, Abner 1-8, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds: Harlan 35 (Jaedyn Gist 10, Akal 9, Austin 7, Kyler McLendon 6, Kaleb McLendon 3), Clay County 31 (Hensley 11, Robinson 6, T. Farmer 5, Abner 3, C. Farmer 2, Wolfe 2, Garrison 2).