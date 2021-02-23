expand
February 23, 2021

Rosspoint seventh graders learn to sew

By Staff Reports

During the challenging times of COVID-19, schools and students have explored many innovative strategies to allow learning and creativity to occur in an environment that keeps them safe.

Seventh graders at Rosspoint Elementary School are participating in an ARI Grant entitled, Sewing: A Bridge to Appalachian History, Economic Success and Cultural Awareness.

This grant enabled students to purchase six portable sewing machines, material and sewing supplies. Through targeted instruction, YouTube videos and step-by-step instruction sheets, excited and motivated students have learned to thread sewing machines, sew simple quilt squares together, and complete protective face masks both in small classroom settings and at home.

Students plan to complete several quilts that will be given to veterans in appreciation for their military service.

ARI Grants focus on rural areas and are awarded and distributed through Kentucky Valley Education Cooperative (KVEC) for bold, locally directed student learning innovations. A very competitive process, this year grants were awarded based on the ability to enhance learning for students in remote and distance learning environments.

Pictured here are two Rosspoint students who utilized part of their targeted instruction time to familiarize themselves with sewing and machine basics. Each had the option to take home material and a sewing machine for an extended period of time and both followed up with independent sewing projects.

