District court cases for Feb. 24

Compiled by Paul Lunsford

DISTRICT COURT

• Paul Rouse, 28, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, improper turning – continued for arraignment.

• Travis Wayne Fields, 22, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense), two counts of buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Josh Harris, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 1.

• Bobbi Foley, 42, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set May 3 (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• John Sizemore, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• Adreanna Webb, 23, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, instructional permit violations – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 27.

• Justin Williams, 36, theft by unlawful taking (firearm) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $5,000 at 10 percent).

• Ronald Williams, 45, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession – pretrial conference scheduled April 5.

• William Zackary Thomas, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Buddy Edward Vaughn, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• David White, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Jessica White, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, communication device violation (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• William Keith Wiggins, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Holden Williams, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession – continued for arraignment.

• Elizabeth Ruth Tolliver, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• James Robert Richardson, 40, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Tabitha Clem, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for arraignment.

• Jacques Ray Cook, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Pamela D. Cornett, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment.

• Lisa M. Helton, 56, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – continued for jury trial April 27.

• Phillip Tolliver, 36, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• William Phillip Norris, 24, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no tail lights, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, license plate not illuminated – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 27.

• Roger Gibson, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense) – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• Adam C. Hale, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Jordan Alexander Wilson, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Billy W. Wynn, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Destiny Harris, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, booster seat violations – continued for arraignment.

• Destiny Rayanna Harris, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Danny R. Hatfield, resident fishing without a license/permit, creel and size limits for fish – continued for arraignment.

• Lee A. Hatfield, third-degree terroristic threatening – continued for arraignment.

• Theodore Lewis, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to illuminate headlights, improper equipment – pretrial conference scheduled April 5.

• William C. Trosper, 59, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

• Justin Vestal, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), third-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• William Brandon Sevier, resident fishing without a license/permit – pretrial conference scheduled March 29.

• John Sizemore, 40, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 27 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Floyd Boring, 40, second-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Rogert Gibson, 55, first-degree promoting contraband – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Billy F. Martin, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Donavan Gage Melton, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• David R. Milwee, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or windshield – continued for arraignment.

• Belinda Rita Miles, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Mickey Lee Mills, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Kayla Ruby Moore, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Katie Anderson, 37, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Rocky Boyd, 59, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Larry Todd Bowman, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment.

• Catherine Brackett, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree terroristic threatening – continued for arraignment.

• Jared Ratliff, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Benjamin D. Sullivan, 38, second-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Jeffery Carson Widner, 63, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 6.

• Michael L. Gross, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Mary Ann Sargent, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Novina Sexton, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license – continued for arraignment.

• Josh Shanks, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Cody Shelton, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Michael Roscoe Stewart, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Christina Ellen Stringer, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• William Phillip Norris, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Clyde Allen Fee, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment March 29.

• Robert Boyl, 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper equipment – jury trial scheduled April 27.

• Josh Harris, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest – jury trial scheduled March 1.

• Trisha Westfelt, 35, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set June 29.

• Laura A. Mason, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• Robbie Johnson, 19, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, no operator’s/moped license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment.

• Gregory Stephens, 45, first-degree rape – waived to grand jury (bond set at $50,000 at 10 percent).

• Ronald W. Bowling, two counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, two counts of dogs to be licensed, four counts of violation local city ordinance – continued for arraignment.

• Cova Nantz, 41, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (fourth offense or more), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcohol beverage container on a motor vehicle, improper parking violations – waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

• Cova Dale Nantz, 41, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Wesley Mason Akers, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief – continued for arraignment.

• Janet Baker, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

• Edna Denise Barger, third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for arraignment.

Jessica Marie Barrett, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Ricky L. Barrett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment.

• Hunter Beard, resident fishing without a license/permit – continued for arraignment.

• Jason Matthew Blair, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Dylan Turner, 23, two counts of second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000), giving officer false identifying information, third-degree criminal mischief – waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Gary Turner, 51, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set May 17.

• Kristen D. Guthrie, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pretrial conference scheduled April 5.

• Timothy D. Brock, 58, disregarding stop sign, failure to give or improper signal, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

• William Sergent 45, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, improper equipment – continued for arraignment.

• John Sizemore, 40, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Joshua Noe, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment April 5.

• Trisha Westfelt, 35, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set June 29.

• Jeffery Carson Widner, 63, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 6.

• James D. Collett, 34, of Stinnett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, improper registration plate, operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license – continued for arraignment.

• Danny Ray Cornett Jr., 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, amended to operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (fourth offense), waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

• David L. Rowlett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, instructional permit violations – continued for arraignment.

• Andrew Joseph Baker, 21, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled April 27.

• Georgetta Gross, 41, failure to wear seat belt, booster seat violations, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment.

• Benjamin Sullivan, 38, operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate – first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 45 days in jail (probated 24 months) on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Jonathan L. Howard, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, operating off-road vehicle on private/public land, careless driving, disregarding traffic controlled device (traffic light) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set May 3 (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).