Elderly Claiborne County man missing, last seen in Pineville

An 86-year-old Harrogate man suffering from dementia has been missing from home since Feb. 17.

Bill Baker, Sr. was last seen in Pineville, Ky., which leads authorities to suspect the elderly man could be anywhere within the tri-state area.

His cell phone last pinged at 5:40 p.m. in Middlesboro, Ky.

Baker drives a 2002 gray Chevrolet Avalanche with license plate # 842HSL A similar truck was found in Hawkins County burned, however, that truck has been verified not to belong to Baker.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact either East TN Search & Recovery at 423-489-8888 or the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385.