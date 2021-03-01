expand
March 2, 2021

Gas prices continue to climb across Kentucky

By Staff Reports

Published 8:33 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Kentucky gas prices have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.53/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,623 stations in Kentucky. Gas prices in Kentucky are 31.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Kentucky and the national average going back ten years:
March 1, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
March 1, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
March 1, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
March 1, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
March 1, 2016: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)
March 1, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
March 1, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
March 1, 2013: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)
March 1, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)
March 1, 2011: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Lexington- $2.56/g, up 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.48/g.
Evansville- $2.66/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/g.
Louisville- $2.68/g, up 11.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.57/g.

“Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather-related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course. However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to Pay with GasBuddy data, last week’s total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and Americans are filling up more. On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up. To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared. This week, OPEC will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that’s seen oil demand jump? We’ll have to wait and see.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once-daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

