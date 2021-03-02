Capacity limits going to 60% for many; Beshear gives ‘optimistic’ report

By Melissa Patrick

Kentucky Health News

ollowing seven weeks of declining coronavirus cases and positive-test rates, along with an increasing supply of vaccines, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that many businesses would be able to increase their capacity limits, starting Friday, from the current 50% to 60%.

Beshear called the step a “watch and see” situation and called on Kentuckians to be flexible.

“With more aggressive variants out there, which are expected to become the dominant strains, we cannot stop masking, we cannot stop doing the things that we know that tamps down this virus,” he said at a news briefing. “If we do and the cases go back up, we have to be prepared to take the opposite step that we are taking today. And I won’t be hesitant about doing so.”

Businesses and venues that will be allowed to increase their capacities include bars, restaurants, government offices, retail stores, movie theaters, barber shops, hair salons and cosmetologists.

Beshear also said he plans to increase capacity of child-care centers to “regular group size” March 15 if positive trends continue.

The Associated Press reports. Other states are allowing more capacity in restaurants and public gatherings despite dire warnings from health experts who say the pandemic is far from over, and moving too quickly could prolong it,

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned Americans and their leaders not to relax, saying she is “really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public-health measures that we have recommended,” AP reports. Citing current figures, she said “We cannot be resigned to 70,000 cases a day and 2,000 daily deaths.”

Daily numbers: Beshear called Monday’s numbers “the most optimistic report I’ve been able to give you since the very beginning of the pandemic.”