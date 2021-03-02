District court – March 2, 2021
DISTRICT COURT
- Joshua Noe, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment April 5.
- Trisha Westfelt, 35, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set June 29.
- Floyd Boring, 40, second-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).
- Rogert Gibson, 55, first-degree promoting contraband – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).
- Katie Anderson, 37, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).
- Rocky Boyd, 59, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense) – continued for arraignment.
- Benjamin D. Sullivan, 38, second-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).
- Jeffery Carson Widner, 63, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 6.
- William Phillip Norris, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.
- Clyde Allen Fee, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment March 29.
- Robert Boyl, 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper equipment – jury trial scheduled April 27.
- Danny Ray Cornett Jr., 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, amended to operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (fourth offense), waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).
- David L. Rowlett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, instructional permit violations – continued for arraignment.
- Andrew Joseph Baker, 21, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled April 27.
- Georgetta Gross, 41, failure to wear seat belt, booster seat violations, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment.
- Cova Dale Nantz, 41, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.
- Dylan Turner, 23, two counts of second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000), giving officer false identifying information, third-degree criminal mischief – waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).
- Gary Turner, 51, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set May 17.
- Kristen D. Guthrie, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pretrial conference scheduled April 5.
- Benjamin Sullivan, 38, operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate – first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 45 days in jail (probated 24 months) on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.
- Jonathan L. Howard, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, operating off-road vehicle on private/public land, careless driving, disregarding traffic controlled device (traffic light) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set May 3 (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).
- John Sizemore, 40, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 27 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).