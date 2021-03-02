KITCHEN CORNER: One Pan Baked Cheesy Basil Pasta

By Ellen Cawood

So, if you haven’t seen the infamous TikTok feta and tomato pasta, where have you been? I have to say, my friends and I made it one night, and it might have been the best pasta I have ever eaten. I highly recommend.

Since I loved that pasta so much, I thought there has to be other recipes out there that are just as easy and just as good. In my hunt for something similar, I think I might have found one to top it. I got this recipe from Half Baked Harvest, and I highly recommend you follow her blog if you don’t already.

This recipe has an extensive list of ingredients, but don’t be overwhelmed, it is very simple to put together, one pot and minimal time and mess. Everyone is sure to love it!

One Pan Baked Cheesy Basil Pasta

Ingredients

1/3 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes (reserve their oil)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp dried basil

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp parsley

2 tbsp dried dill

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1 pinch kosher salt and black pepper

1/3 cup halved kalamata olives

1 pound short cut pasta

2 cups water

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 red bell peppers very thinly sliced

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil (optional)

Instructions