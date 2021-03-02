expand
March 3, 2021

Marriage licenses – March 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

MARRIAGE LICENSE

  • Adam James Wynn, of Evarts, to Breanna Lynn Polly, of Evarts.
  • Dallas Anthony Osborne, of Wallins, to Joanne Lou Joseph, of Wallins.
  • Brandon Nicholas Osborne, of Harlan, to Taylor Breanna Stephens, of Harlan.
  • Quentin Scott Heaven, of Evarts, to Kristen Elizabeth Blevins, of Evarts.
  • Weldon Brock, of Putney, to Lockie Regina Brock, of Putney.
  • Earnest Allen Beaman, of Baxter, to Miranda Gail Sergent, of Baxter.
  • Justin Lee Fields, of Totz, to Makayla Brooke Thomas, of Totz.
  • Stacy Nicole Maggard, of Wallins, to Ledonna Sue Kelly, of Wallins.
  • Dustin Joseph Lewis, of Bledsoe, to Kelsey Nacole Peggs, of Bledsoe.

