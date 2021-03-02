Mosley joins the Republican Party

After much thought and prayer, Judge-Executive Dan Mosley recently changed his party designation from Democrat to Republican.

Mosley recorded his message to locals, fellow politicians, family and friends through Facebook Live over the weekend about his decision and his thoughts that have formed over the past few years.

He said he wanted to share something with viewers that he has been “burdened by and struggled with” for a couple of years and to share the decision he made about switching parties after careful consideration.

“My love for public service was developed at a very young age as I followed elections, government and was always with my parents when they went to vote at the old BP Station under the bridge at Baxter,” he said.

Mosley said he enjoyed seeing the election officers, who he’s grown to know and cherish throughout the years. A little more than 20 years ago, he said he couldn’t wait to visit the Harlan County Courthouse to register to vote.

“I was so excited to know that the first time I would get to vote would be in the 2000 General Election and that I would get to vote for my mom, who decided to run for county school board that year,” he said.

Mosley registered as a Democrat having always been raised understanding it was the party to serve working men and women, he said.

“My dad worked in the coal mines, and my mom worked as a grocery store clerk most of her life. They are hardworking people who endured a lay-off in the coal industry when I was in the fourth grade that sent my dad to a career transition going to work as a lineman for electric contractors and had to work out of town four-to-five days a week to provide for us,” he said.

Mosley said his father’s career change enabled his family to become more stable, eventually leading his parents to build a home and move them out of the single-wide trailer they had lived in since he was born. Mosley and his sister was also able to attend college, something neither of his parents or grandparents had the opportunity to do.

The national party in which Mosley registered to vote has changed considerably, he said, adding “it shifted from a party for the men and women who want to work” to “a party for people who do not.”

Mosley explained a number of ways the Democratic party has changed in his eyes over time, including the focus on opening borders and more.

“I’ve spent my career in public service over the last six years doing everything I can to fight for better opportunities for everyone I serve, regardless of party. For me, these last six years have been more eyeopening than ever before about how this party has migrated further away from what it stood for when it was founded, even 20 years ago when I registered to vote,” he said.

Mosley said his views and his party’s views do not align, and his parents taught him growing up to be true to yourself and your values. Because of this, he said he finds it difficult to remain in a political party where the platform does not align with his personal values and beliefs.

“If the people of this county want me to seek re-election next year, I cannot sign another election filing document in good conscience any longer to run for office that says I believe in the principles of that party and will support those principles and policies that I personally disagree with so much,” he said. “My values mean so much more to me than any political office I hold. After a lot of prayer about this over the last couple of years, I just can’t stay a Democrat any longer. I didn’t leave this party, this party left me and many others.”

Mosley said after 20 years of being registered as a Democrat, he has left the party and is now registered as a Republican, a party whose platform he says aligns more with his perspective with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Although locals may agree or disagree with his decision, Mosley wanted those in and around Harlan County to know his party affiliation will not change him and the work he is doing in southeastern Kentucky.

“I will work hard for everyone each day, regardless of your political affiliation or mine. I will always be in your corner, and when you need me, I will be there. Don’t ever doubt that. I am proud to be a Harlan Countian. I am proud to be a Kentuckian, and I am proud to be an American. Today, I can finally say I’m not disappointed with the political party and am now a member of the Republican party,” he said.

Click here to watch the full video.