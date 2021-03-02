Timothy is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for March 3. He is an eight-month-old cat, who is very handsome and loves to be loved on. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Timothy is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see him or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)