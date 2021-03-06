UK HealthCare reflects on a year of COVID-19

On March 6, it will be a year since Kentucky confirmed the first case of COVID-19 – a patient admitted to UK Chandler Hospital. A few days later, on March 11, the University of Kentucky announced it would transition its campus of more than 30,000 students to online instruction – initially just for two weeks following spring break — but eventually from March 23 through the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

Additionally, on March 20, UK President Eli Capilouto announced all employees able to work remotely would begin to do so, except for those in patient care, public safety, facilities maintenance and other areas where work must be performed on-site. Seemingly overnight, the bustling campus became desolate.

As we reflect on the past year, we want to remember not just the challenges and hardships but also the resiliency and perseverance of our students, faculty and staff. From the teams of patient care providers at UK HealthCare on the front-lines taking care of COVID-19 positive patients to the educators who changed all of their coursework to a different format within a few days, everyone was impacted in the way they work, or how and where they studied and how we lived.

Along with these notable and noticeable groups of people and the incredible responsibilities that became vital during this pandemic, countless others in all areas of our UK campus have been demonstrating unwavering dedication to helping others and aiding the university in continuing its mission during the most difficult of times.

Over the next few weeks, through our UKnow news site and our social media channels — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube — we will share the stories, the tenacity and the strength of many of the people who have proven that despite the challenges of the past year, there is hope on the horizon and we will prevail, “Till the battle is won.”

Timeline and Milestones