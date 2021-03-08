PLAIN THOUGHTS: To take it, or not to take it? – That’s the question

By Judith Hensley

It’s time to make a decision about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. I know many people who say, “Don’t be ridiculous! Of course, you should take it!”

Others say, “The vaccine hasn’t been available long enough. The studies have been shortened and they don’t know what the long-term effects might be. I think I’m going to wait a while and see if it works like they think it’s going to.”

Then there are those who are dead set against any type of vaccine. There are about 70 different vaccines that have been approved in this country. Those include all the childhood risky diseases, plus shingles, pneumonia, flu, and so on.

Having had a severe battle with COVID-19 myself, and almost losing my mom to COVID/pneumonia, I can assure anyone who thinks they aren’t in danger, that they may only be fooling themselves. We have all probably heard of people who had the virus and said it was no more than a runny nose or a mild case of flu. Most of us also know those who have died as a direct result of having COVID-19.

It is safe to say that no one in their right mind would want to go through even a mild case of COVID-19.

Some scientists are saying that the vaccine itself is a danger. The antibodies the human body will develop after having the vaccine, may hinder our bodies from doing what it would normally do. It may create antibodies that kill out more than just the COVID and damage our bodies in many other ways.

I’m listening to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny while I write who is rattling off from her perspective what the vaccine does and why no one should take it. (She is a physician.) As a point of relevance, her parents also refused to take her to get her childhood immunizations. She feels like she is healthier by far than she would be had she taken the vaccinations she was supposed to get as a child.

She seems to think that the rush toward vaccinations is a mistake. She listed several disturbing side effects of having had Covid-19 as well as those experienced by those who have already had the vaccine. She says that trying to vaccinate everyone without looking for the root cause of who gets the virus and who doesn’t and how the body responds is like smashing a fire alarm and saying we fixed the noise, without looking for the fire.

The isolation that has resulted for all of us away from our normal routines is pretty devastating. People are becoming more satisfied with being alone – away from other human beings – and more dependent (and even addicted) on impersonal, sterile technology. It has been medically studied and verified that people who have physical contact with other human beings are healthier, get less diseases, and recover from diseases they do get. So, if we can all get vaccinated and get back to normal human interaction and contact, would we be better off?

If we could go to church, go in the grocery or retail stores, or to family gatherings without worrying about coming in contact with the virus, wouldn’t we all be better off?

I haven’t had a vaccination yet. Because I had COVID, the recommendation is to wait for three months before getting the vaccine. There is also a possibility that those who have had it are then immune from 1 – 8 months according to reports from several places. So, is it one month that I’m immune? Or is it eight?

I certainly know that I don’t ever want to have it again. I don’t want my mom to battle for her life again. I don’t want anyone I love to get sick from this virus, whether it is a runny nose or a ventilator.

Everyone needs to make the decision for themselves and do the research before they roll up their shirt sleeve. For me, the more I hear, the more confused I get. But I will have to decide soon.