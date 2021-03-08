Veteran honored in donation to Cumberland park

By Bobbie Gothard

Tri-Cities Heritage Development Corporation

Mrs. Martha Stagnolia recently honored her husband, Reecie Stagnolia, with a contribution of $1,000 to the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Memorial and Trail Walk in Cumberland.

Reecie Stagnolia served in the US Navy on active duty from 1954-1958 as a Yoaman Third Class in the Fleet Tactical Support Squadiron One, USNA, Patuxent River, Maryland. Upon completing active duty he was transferred to and served in the US Navy Reserves until 1962 when he was honorably discharged.

While serving he received the decoration of Good Conduct Medal and graduated from Yoaman Naval Class A School.

Before becoming ill and later dying, Reecie served on the committee to help organize the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Memorial Park and Walking Trail.