What’s Goin’ On

If your event has been canceled or rescheduled because of COVID-19, contact Emily Sargent for changes at emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net.

MARCH 9

All Harlan County High School juniors, whether enrolled in virtual or in-person, must report to the school on Tuesday, March 9, by 7:50 a.m. The ACT will be given this day. Buses will run on regular schedule. It will be a full day. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Students are encouraged to bring their Chromebooks.

MARCH 12

Harlan Tourism is partnering with Finish Vertical to host a ShamROCK the Night 5k on March 12 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The race is slated to take place at 6 p.m., with a concert to follow at 7 p.m. Call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495 for more details, or message the Visit Harlan County or Finish Vertical Facebook pages.

APRIL 3

The Harlan County Amazing Race will be April 3, where locals will put their knowledge of puzzles, trivia and more to good use as they explore Harlan County in a challenging event. More information is available when calling the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495.

APRIL 7

Harlan Chows Down will take place April 7 to help support local restaurants. Contact the Harlan Center with any questions at 606-573-4495.

APRIL 9-10

The Harlan County Jeep Crawl is scheduled to take place April 9-10 in Cumberland. Follow the Dragon Slayer Hwy 160 on Facebook for updates and more information about this event.

APRIL 10

The Raven Rock 5k has also been slated for April 10 at Kingdom Come State Park. Go to runreg.com to register.

APRIL 15

College scholarships are available from the Robert E. Frazier Tri-City Area Charitable Foundation for Harlan County High School 2021 Seniors from the Tri-Cities area. You may complete an application from the website or the high school counselors office. The applications must be completed and turned into the counselors office by April 15 before the end of the day for review. For more information contact Bobbie Gothard at 606-524-4964.

MONDAYS

Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. There will be livestream lessons on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You must first ‘like’ the Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups.

TUESDAYS

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5 to 6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

THURSDAYS

Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

The Harlan County High School site-based decision-making Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, located across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

