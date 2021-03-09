PHOTOS: Lending a helping hand

Though Harlan County wasn’t hit hard by flooding due to heavy rain throughout the region, neighbors to the north in eastern Kentucky suffered devastating losses and destruction. In a continuing effort to help, locals worked together to collect water, clean up items and even food, delivering them to places such as Lee and Breathitt counties. Efforts continue to help those in need, including those at Operation UNITE with a flood relief fund accessible at OperationUNITE.org. (Photos by Dan Mosley)