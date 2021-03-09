PHOTOS: Lost in time

A time capsule placed in the Wallins Elementary School building in 1944 was found earlier this week during demolition preparations for the old building. The Wallins Masonic Lodge had a ceremony to place the items in the exterior wall of the building back then. Items enclosed in the time capsule include stamps, coins, a copy of The Harlan Daily Enterprise, Masonic membership listing and others. The items have been secured and will be displayed appropriately in the new Wallins building in the near future. The Wallins building opened in 1945. That facility is being razed and will be the parking lot and entrance area for the new facility, which opened to students earlier this week. (Photos by Gary Farmer)