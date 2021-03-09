Vaccine locations increase across county

Vaccine locations continue to increase across Harlan County, with three new locations now ready to accept individuals.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said Harlan ARH has been administering the bulk of the vaccines received in Harlan County since January, and the Harlan County Health Department has also been administering the small quantities that they’ve received, both continuing to do so. Three new locations are now online to vaccinate individuals.

MCHC in Harlan and Cumberland are administering vaccines. Locals can sign up by calling 606-633-6081 or by visiting mchc.ky.com/covid. Appointments are currently being scheduled for each Saturday at these MCHC locations.

Walgreens at 2307 E. Main St. in Cumberland is also receiving an allotment of vaccines for distribution. Individuals can sign up online at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.

“We are now in Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Priority will continue to be given to Phase 1B folks, people 70 and older, first responders and K-12 personnel,” Mosley said. “Phase 1C is defined as anyone 60 or older, anyone 16 or older with a medical condition that is high risk (cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, immuno-compromised state, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, or type 2 diabetes) associated with COVID-19, and frontline and essential workers.”

A full list of those who fall under Phase 1C is available on the state’s website for COVID-19, accessible by the QR code at the end of this article.

So far, 834,130 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine in Kentucky, an increase of 134,732 from last Monday. This represents 25 percent of Kentucky’s adult population. This includes those allocated for and administered in long-term care facilities.

In Harlan County, as of Monday, more than 5,200 doses of the vaccine have been administered by Harlan ARH, the Harlan County Health Department or the contracted pharmacies assigned to service the long-term care facilities and assisted-living facility.

Nearly 3,400 doses so far have been first doses and approximately 1,800 doses have been second dose vaccines.

“I am happy to share that COVID-19 cases remained low again last week in Harlan County. Let’s continue to pray this trend continues. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations to slow the spread and defeat this virus,” Mosley said.

Last week, local health officials confirmed 34 cases of COVID-19, making this the third consecutive week of case totals being in the 30s.

The death total remains at 72 Harlan Countians at this time, with a mortality rate of 2.97 percent.

The state’s mortality rate is 1.17 percent, and the nation’s mortality rate for COVID-19 is 1.81 percent.

On Monday, Mosley said the county recorded two new cases of COVID-19.

“33 of the last 36 days, we have recorded single digit daily case numbers, which is an outstanding improvement from previous months. Our total case count stands at 2,423 after two duplicate cases were removed last week from the month of January,” he said.

There are at least 44 active cases currently in Harlan County, and 10 individuals who are hospitalized with the virus.

Approximately 1,750 Harlan Countians have recovered from the virus.

“Contact tracing is much more manageable now with the decline in cases,” Mosley said. “However, if you test positive, please reach out to those who you’ve been around for 15 minutes or more, six feet apart or less, to advise them to quarantine and monitor for symptoms. All household contacts should automatically quarantine.”

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 331 new cases on Monday in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total cases to 411,040. Kentucky’s death total from COVID-19 is now at 4,829. The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 4.06 percent, continuing to substantially decline.

The United States death toll from COVID-19 is now over 525,600, up more than 11,300 deaths since Monday evening of last week.

“Stay safe and healthy this week! We’re getting closer to the end of this each day,” Mosley said.