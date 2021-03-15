Dance honors memory of teacher

Studio 606 sponsored the second annual Dance Grey on Friday to raise funds for the Grey Matters Brain Cancer Foundation research.

Bethany Cox, studio director, organizes the event in memory of her high school social studies teacher Stephen Morris. Morris lost his battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2019 at the age of 42.

“Mr. Morris was an outstanding teacher. But, he was much more than a teacher to me. He left a lasting impression on me through his dedication to teaching and to assisting me and my fellow students in every possible way. Assisting with raising money for research is the least that my dance students and I can do to help keep his memory alive.”

This year’s “neon dance party” raised $850.

Cox said she welcomes anyone to join in and assist with the fundraiser each year.

“I am really hopeful that Harlan County will continue to support this wonderful cause and show we care about finding a cure,” said Cox.

Anyone with questions is asked to message Bethany Cox at Studio 606 on Facebook.