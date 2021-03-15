PLAIN THOUGHTS: The importance of faith

By Judith Hensley

All of us have faith in something. For some people their faith is in the government, for others, it’s in their bank account, and for many it’s in themselves. However, there is a higher form of faith that has sustained me throughout my life.

Defined by the Bible, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)

I’ve always wondered how little faith we/I have if it’s smaller than a grain of mustard seed. Jesus said, “for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.” Clearly, my faith is smaller than a mustard seed up to this point if this only means actual, physical mountains. If it also includes emotional, spiritual, or physical mountains, I’d be in much better proximity to the mustard seed.

Why is faith important? It carries us beyond our own abilities, our own understanding, our own strength. To tap into faith, we have to open up a hidden part of ourselves.

I decided to do a little research for quotes about faith and realized the importance of faith has been eloquently expressed by people far greater than I.

Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Faith is taking the first step even if you don’t see the whole staircase.”

“I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.” – C.S. Lewis

“All I have seen teaches me to trust the Creator for all I have not seen.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“This is what the past is for! Every experience God gives us, every person He puts in our lives is the perfect preparation for the future that only He can see.” — Corrie Ten Boom, The Hiding Place

“Faith is walking face-first and full-speed into the dark. If we truly knew all the answers in advance as to the meaning of life and the nature of God and the destiny of our souls, our belief would not be a leap of faith and it would not be a courageous act of humanity; it would just be… a prudent insurance policy.” – Elizabeth Gilbert

“When you get to the end of all the light you know and it’s time to step into the darkness of the unknown, faith is knowing that one of two things shall happen: either you will be given something solid to stand on, or you will be taught how to fly.” – Edward Teller

“Faith consists in believing what reason cannot.” – Voltaire, The Works: Voltaire

“To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary. To one without faith, no explanation is possible.” – St. Thomas Aquinas

It seems to me that faith is a key that unlocks a world of potential within us. It gives us the ability to love. It births in us the courage to try something we’ve never done before. It allows us to dream bigger than our current circumstances. It assures us that we are not alone in our journey. It empowers us to be world changers. It opens up a direct line of communication between ourselves, and our Creator.

I could not endure a single day without faith in it – faith in God, in humanity, in myself, in the good that may come from all of the challenges I will face – knowing that I will not face them alone.