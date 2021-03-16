Arrest made in Harlan woman’s death

A man was recently arrested for the death of a Harlan County woman after allegedly leaving her to die on the side of the road.

The woman’s body was found Aug. 28, 2020, in a ditch off the Illinois 160 on-ramp westbound U.S. 50 near Trenton, Illinois.

Charity M. Greene, 46, was positively identified by Illinois State Police after examining multiple tattoos, including a bumblebee, flower and her first name on her right forearm.

According to the Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office, charges were filed in January against James K. Pruitt, 49, of Marion, Virginia, in connection with Greene’s death, who was a resident of Louisville.

Pruitt allegedly removed Greene from his tractor trailer cab and left her on the side of the road knowing she was suffering from a possibly drug overdose.

Pruitt was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of obstructing justice.

He is currently being detained at the Clinton County Jail in Illinois on a $75,000 bond.