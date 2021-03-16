District court for March 16, 2021

DISTRICT COURT

• Jared Nicholas Ratliff, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – continued for arraignment.

• Jessica Black, 31, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pretrial conference scheduled March 29.

• Brandon Helton, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), second-degree fleeing evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree terroristic threatening – pretrial conference scheduled March 22.

• William C. Trosper, fourth-degree assault with minor injury – continued for arraignment.

• Elizabeth Lorraine Ramey, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

• Cody N. Morrison, three counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, three counts of dogs to be licensed, four counts of violation of local county ordinance, second-degree cruelty to animals – continued for arraignment.

• Lucas Robert McBee, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pretrial conference scheduled March 22.

• Dakota Oakes, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment.

• Ronald Clark Williams, 45, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 5.

• Elizabeth Ruth Tolliver, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• John Sizemore, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• Laura A. Mason, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• David L. Rowlett, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), instructional permit violations, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – pretrial conference scheduled March 22.

• Phillip Tolliver, 36, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• William Phillip Norris, 24, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no tail lights, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, license plate not illuminated – jury trial scheduled April 27.

• April Waynetta Johnson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment March 29.

• David Price, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 23.

• Wanda Johnson, 56, falsely reporting an incident, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off of Charles Epperson’s property; other charge, dismissed.

• Shelby Lynn Middleton, 24, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• William Collins, 30, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Tiffany Simpson, 32, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate – continued for arraignment.

• William Paul Carroll, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest – continued for arraignment.

• Jarrett Dewayne Stepp, 52, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Jason D. Smith, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined 158; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Trent Pursiful, 25, of Pineville, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

• Dylan Grayson Napier, 26, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment March 22.

• William R. Philpot, 66, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• William R. Philpot, 66, failure to produce insurance card – dismissed on proof.

• Ricky Britt, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.