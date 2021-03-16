Pet of the Week for March 17, 2021

Libby is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for March 17. She is a one- to two-year-old cat, who is adorable and sweet. She will need to be kept only inside. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Libby is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see her or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)