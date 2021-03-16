PHOTOS: Purrs and tail wags

For some, animal shelters seem like a scary place to take a puppy or a kitten for fear of the animal’s future. At the Harlan County Animal Shelter, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth as Jennifer Fugate and Wesley Witt continue to work hard daily to insure dogs and cats alike find reputable, safe homes in a timely manner. On their most recent transport day, several dogs, cats, puppies and kittens were liberated from their kennels and taken to rescues where many have already been adopted or lined up with foster homes. Fugate said the turnaround time for animals coming into the shelter has improved substantially, with some dogs and cats only staying a few days or up to two weeks at a time unless involved in a court case or investigation. The animal shelter is in need of supplies, such as Lysol, Clorox, detergent, gloves, newspapers, treats, blankets, and more. Call 606-573-8867 for more information. (Photos by Emily Sargent)