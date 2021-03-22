Creech steps down as HC football coach

By Paul Lunsford

On Monday, it was announced that Harlan County football coach Eddie Creech has stepped down after six seasons on the sidelines.

Creech led the 2017 and 2018 Black Bears to a Class 5A, District 8 championship.

The Bears finished the 2020 season with a 3-6 record.

Creech posted a 31-37 mark at HCHS.

He serves as the pastor of the Poor Fork Old Regular Baptist Church.

Creech is married to Ashley Napier Creech, and the couple has two children, Trey and Natalie.

A search will begin soon on a replacement.

The Black Bears will open the 2021 season at home on August 20 against South Laurel.