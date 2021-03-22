LIVING ON PURPOSE: God is still in the miracle business

By Billy Holland

Many people around the world have heard of the Moron Brothers, (Michael Carr and Michael Hammond) who live in my hometown. Mike Carr is a good friend and I’ve actually performed music with him in church events and we are also members of a gospel quartet. As a dedicated Christian, he’s had some amazing spiritual experiences and I want to share one of these true accounts with you.

It was around 6 a.m. on a rainy morning in September 1999, when the fire station where Mike was serving received an emergency call saying there had been a serious accident out on a country road. A young couple was driving into town where they both worked, when tragically a drunk driver that was heading home after partying all night, crossed into their lane and hit them head-on. Mike and his crew were the first to reach the scene, and it was a horrible sight. The driver who had hit the couple had died instantly, then immediately they began to work feverishly to help the couple. The wife was behind the steering wheel and was very pregnant. The terrible news was the front end of their car had been crushed toward them and the steering wheel was squeezing her to where she could hardly breathe. Mike ran to get the jaws of life and began trying to cut the steering wheel so they could pull her free. Her husband was unconscious and Mike heard his partner say that among other problems, he had a ruptured aorta and that he could not stop the internal bleeding. The wife had been screaming the entire time and through the chaos and the roaring sound of cutting metal, Mike looked at the other paramedic and saw him shake his head as the husband now had no pulse.

Suddenly, Mike said he clearly heard the voice of God within his conscience. The Lord told him to relay to the wife that everything was going to be fine with her, the baby, and her husband. This went against what he was seeing and thinking in the natural, but he stopped the machine, took her by the hand, and calmly said, “God told me that everything is going to be alright with all three of you.” As the rain continued to fall, an indescribable peace came over her and as she stared at him through her tears, she simply said thank you. He went back to work and freed her and in a flash, they were in the ambulance and gone. Mike said he would have never said that on his own because he thought they were all going to die, but he knew the Lord wanted him to reassure her that God was going to save them. Three months later on Christmas Eve, Mike was on his shift at the station and this family walked in holding a beautiful little baby. God had miraculously healed each of them and everything was alright just like God had promised. They were excited to tell Mike how much they appreciated him being there and listening to the Lord when it looked like there was no hope. Mike got on his knees and they all gave thanks to God and said they would never forget this miracle from heaven.

Yes, God still speaks and gives miracles! The sea of darkness and hopelessness wants to drown all of us, but the Almighty is saying for us to reach out to Him as Peter did when he began to sink and God will not only save us from our sins but also from fear, worries, and sadness. For those who have never committed their lives to God, He is inviting you today to call upon Him and to ask Him to come into your life and save you. Christ died on the cross for you and rose from the dead to spiritually redeem and rescue all who would believe in Him. “Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near. Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; let him return to the Lord, and God will have mercy on him; for He will abundantly pardon” Isaiah 55:6-7. We can encourage ourselves in the Lord as David did, just tell Jesus how you feel and He will fill your heart with His joy, hope, and peace. If you do not believe or expect a miracle, how will you ever receive one?

This is an excerpt from Billy’s new book, “Receiving our Healing” billyhollandministries.com