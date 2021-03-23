KITCHEN CORNER: Greek Grilling Marinade

By Ellen Cawood

This beautiful weather has got me in the best spirits. We have been waiting this extremely lengthy winter long to be able to get out in our backyard and enjoy the sunshine. Many memories have been made in my family while grilling out, so I have to say, I am so excited to get this season started. Yes, maybe I am jumping the gun because it will likely get cold a time or two more, but I have taken it upon myself to provide my community with tasty meals to start happy memories to be made in the spring and summer of 2021.

This week’s recipe is sure to be a hit in your house. It is versatile in its use allowing plenty of room for creativity. Use it on chicken, pork, veggies, or even go out on a limb and try it on some lamb chops to bring a piece of the Mediterranean to Appalachia.

Ingredients

2 pound of the meat or veggies of your choice

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

4 cloves smashed garlic

2 lemons zested and juiced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of dried oregano

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of cracked black pepper

Instructions