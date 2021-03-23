expand
Ad Spot

March 23, 2021

PHOTOS: Firefighters extinguish sawmill

By Emily Sargent

Published 8:06 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Firefighters from multiple departments, including Yocum Creek, Upper Cloverfork, Evarts, Sunshine and Harlan, responded to a sawmill that had gone up in flames near Evarts Monday evening. With toxic fumes spreading through the air and hydraulic fluid spilled across the ground, Emergency Management Director David McGill said no injuries were reported. Power to the building also had to be turned off by Kentucky Utilities. The fire remains under investigation. (Photos by Emily Sargent)

More News

Grants totaling $1.9M awarded to county projects

Over 5,000 Harlan Countians vaccinated

Harlan Chows Down slated for April 7

Property transfers for March 23, 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports