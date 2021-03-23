PHOTOS: Firefighters extinguish sawmill

Firefighters from multiple departments, including Yocum Creek, Upper Cloverfork, Evarts, Sunshine and Harlan, responded to a sawmill that had gone up in flames near Evarts Monday evening. With toxic fumes spreading through the air and hydraulic fluid spilled across the ground, Emergency Management Director David McGill said no injuries were reported. Power to the building also had to be turned off by Kentucky Utilities. The fire remains under investigation. (Photos by Emily Sargent)