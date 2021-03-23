SULLIVAN: God is my divine helper
By Candida Sullivan
I spilled coffee on my Bible yesterday. As I wiped the pages, I was upset. I didn’t want my Bible to be stained. But as I looked more closely this morning, I wondered if maybe God wanted to show me something on the page. Sure enough, in the stained area was the reference: divine helper.
Divine helper:
Psalm 28:7 (KJV)
7 The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him.
Psalm 40:17 (KJV)
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
Isaiah 41:10 (KJV)
10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.
Isaiah 50:9 (KJV)
9 Behold, the Lord God will help me; who is he that shall condemn me? lo, they all shall wax old as a garment; the moth shall eat them up.
Hebrews 13:6 (KJV)
6 So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.
God can even take my mistakes and turn them into blessings. I am so thankful to know God and to be loved by Him. Years later, as I see the stained page, I will remember that God is my divine helper.
Today, I am reminded that the blessings of the Lord are all around us. Sometimes we just need to look for them.