Pet of the Week for March 24, 2021

Tonka is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for March 24. He is a six- to seven-month-old kitty, who loves to play and spend time in his little nook. This is one happy-go-lucky guy in search of a loving family. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Tonka is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see him or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)