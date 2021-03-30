KITCHEN CORNER: Carmel Pecan Don’t-Mix-It Cake

By Ellen Cawood

Have you heard of the “don’t mix it!” trend? It is where you take a store box cake mix and make a master piece of a dessert. You can essentially do any flavors you want to play on classics you love. I’ve seen chocolate covered strawberry, blueberry cobbler, cinnamon sugar, and many, many more combinations that sound delicious.

My best friend’s family pet passed away last weekend, and in efforts to make her day a little better I made them dinner which included one of these trendy desserts. I have to say, it was one of the best and easiest things I have ever tried. In no way shape or form is it good for anything but your soul, but I assure you that it is worth it.

Carmel Pecan Don’t-Mix-It Cake

Ingredients

1 roll sugar cookie dough

1 jar of coconut pecan icing

1 pack chopped pecans

caramel sauce

1 box vanilla cake mix

1 ½ sticks of butter

Instructions