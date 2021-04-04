Dragons down two on Saturday

By Paul Lunsford

After opening the season with disappointed loses to Pineville and Leslie County, the Harlan Green Dragons posted two wins on Saturday.

Jared Moore and John Bryson combined on a four-hitter as Harlan rolled to an 11-1 win over visiting Buckhorn.

Moore (1-0) picked up the victory, pitching four innings with five strikeouts, one walk and allowed one run. Bryson fanned two batter and walked one in one inning.

Shane Lindsey powered the offense with four singles and drove in three runs. Ethan Cornett had two doubles. Jaedyn Gist and Moore each singled twice. Moore added three RBIs. Bryson had a single.

The went 12-of-12 on stolen bases. Lindsey and Bryson had three each while Cornett added two.

Colton Southwood suffered the loss for the Wildcats (0-3). He allowed eight runs on eight hits and walked five. Austin Riley pitched one inning, giving up three runs on three hits. He walked one.

Jayden Miller led Buckhorn with two singles.

Buckhorn fell to Barbourville 12-2 in five innings also on Saturday at Harlan.

In the third game, Harlan outlasted the Tigers 17-11. Barbourville fell to 1-2 on the season.

Gist led the offense with a triple and two singles. Lindsey added a double and two singles. Aiden Johnson followed with three singles. Evan Browning had a triple and single. Moore doubled and singled. Jermiah Mills and Andrew Roark each singled once.

Bryson (1-0) picked up the win on the mound, pitching 1 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on one hit with four walks. Browning started the Dragons. He worked 3 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked four. Cornett pitched 1 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on one hit with four walks.

Harlan (2-2) played host to Leslie County on Monday and Lynn Camp on Tuesday.

The Green Dragons plays host to Clay County on Saturday. Harlan will host Harlan County on April 12 and visit HC on April 13.

– – – – –

The Harlan County Black Bears opened the season with a 12-8 win at Pike Central on March 30th.

It was the first victory for coach Drew Chamberlain. Chamberlain was named the head coach last season, but the season was canceled due to the Corinavirus Pandemic.

The Black Bears traveled to Sevier County, Tenn., over the Easter weekend and suffered three losses.

Jefferson County (Tenn.) blanked HC 3-0 and Sevier County downed the Bears 15-2 on Friday. Harlan County fell to Seymour (Tenn.) 12-0 on Saturday.

No other information was available.

Harlan County (1-3) traveled to Letcher Central on Monday and played host to Perry Central on Tuesday. The Black Bears are scheduled to host Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) on Thursday and visits Leslie County on Friday.