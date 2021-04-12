Jerry Bowman, 71, of Burton, MI, formerly of Evarts, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Ann Arbor, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Zelma Sanders Bowman; a sister, Sandra Gail Poore; and three brothers, Jeff, Bruce and Randy Bowman.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Paula Sue Bowman, children, Leslie Schupper and husband Tom of Pennsylvania, Eric Bowman, Cincinnati, OH; stepsons, Jason Bach; Robert Bach and Fiancé, Kasi; and Jimmy Bach and wife, Alyssa; stepdaughter, Katherine Nelson and husband, Chad; adopted spiritual daughter, Sarisha Tony and husband, Sandy; four brothers, Ernest, Jr., and wife, Tracey, Tennessee; Roger and wife, Traci, Evarts; and Tony and wife, Renee, Evarts; and six grandchildren, Nathaniel and Joe Schupper; Vann, Vera and Violet Nelson and Rebeckah Tony. Also surviving is a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Jerry was a Vietnam Veteran having proudly served in the U.S. Marines as a mortar squad leader. He was a retired licensed master carpenter with more than 30 years of experience. Jerry was an avid student of the Bible and his true love in life was to share Jesus with everyone. His goal was to see people saved and established in truth and he strived to achieve that.

A service will be held in Michigan and a memorial service will be held here on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 pm at the Shields Pentecostal Church.

Obituary courtesy of the Evarts Funeral Home.