Recognizing the heroes behind the headset

FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are taking time this week to acknowledge and celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 11-17), a time set aside to recognize the more than 200,000 individuals throughout the United States who play critical roles in the delivery of public safety services.

“Often called the “heroes behind the headsets,” KSP telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and troopers in the field,” said Gov. Beshear. “They serve as an unseen, but vital link in keeping law enforcement officers and Kentuckians safe at all times, day or night.”

The Governor thanked the commonwealth’s dispatchers during a video message, which can be found here.

KSP employs 185 telecommunicators at 16 posts located throughout the state.

“Our telecommunicators are challenged on a daily basis dealing with stressful situations, many that involve life and death, and they handle these situations with compassion, empathy and professionalism,” says KSP Commissioner Phillip J. Burnett, Jr.

KSP telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for Kentucky State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers and other emergency service agencies. Each year, KSP telecommunicators answer more than two million calls for service.

“Answering countless 911 calls from Kentuckians who are afraid and worried, is not a service that should be seen as regular, but should be recognized as extraordinary,” said Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C. Noble. “All of you are essential front-line workers who are faced with unique challenges daily, and you serve the commonwealth with the utmost integrity, skill and dedication.”

During National Telecommunicator’s Appreciation Week, KSP plans to honor their dispatchers by highlighting stories and sharing photos on the agency’s social media platforms.

The agency is currently hiring telecommunicators at local posts across the state.

“Starting a job as a telecommunicator gives you the opportunity to observe different career options within the agency and helps you establish a solid foundation for whatever path you take,” said Commissioner Burnett.

KSP is seeking individuals for this vital role who:

Has excellent communication skills;

Has the ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions;

Can handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays;

Has the ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.

To apply, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

Must be a High School Graduate

Must obtain certification as a Telecommunicator by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) and LINK/NCIC Operator within twelve months of employment.

Shall not have been convicted of a felony or other crimes pursuant to KRS 15.540.

For more information or to apply for a telecommunication position with KSP, log on to the state personnel website at https://careers.ky.gov