SULLIVAN: Our trials invite us to be closer to God

By Candida Sullivan

When we find ourselves in new, unfamiliar territory, it can all seem scary. The uncertainty of never being here before makes us fearful. During these times, however, I am so thankful for my certainty in God.

God has never lost a battle, and neither have I. He has helped me get through every obstacle, and this one will be no different. Before the challenge even occurred, God had a plan. All along, He knew how He was going to help me to overcome it, and I am clinging to that truth.

Romans 8:28 (KJV)

28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Therefore, I am choosing to focus on the goodness of my Lord. His strength helps my weaknesses. When we can’t do it on our own, we realize just how much we need the Lord. Our trials are an invitation to become even closer to Him.