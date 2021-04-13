expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Jane is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for April 14. She is around six months old and is looking for a quiet home. She can be shy at first, but calms down quickly with some love. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Jane is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see her or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)

Pet of the Week for April 14, 2021

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Jane is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for April 14. She is around six months old and is looking for a quiet home. She can be shy at first, but calms down quickly with some love. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Jane is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see her or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)

More News

VIDEO: Mini Coopers tour southeastern KY

PHOTOS: Rivalry game

Wallins renovation exciting for students, staff alike

PHOTOS: Mini Coopers take over

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports