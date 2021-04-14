HCHS student arrested after threat

On Tuesday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by school officials in reference to a threat that was made by a student at Harlan County High School.

Deputies assigned to Harlan County High School immediately began an investigation

A 15-year-old juvenile student was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening (Class D Felony).



The court designated worker was contacted, and the juvenile was lodged in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The sheriff’s office takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint,” read a press release.

“The safety of our children is our highest priority and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety.”

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.