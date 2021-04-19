SHELBYVILLE – Mary DeRosa Hewlett, 95, died on Sunday, 11 April 2021. A native of Lynch, she was the daughter of the late Paul Anthony and Anna Bagony DeRosa, and the widow of Thomas DeWitt Hewlett, Jr. A member of the Church of the Annunciation, she was a former member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin. She was a retired office manager at the Glenmore Distillery in Louisville and the Southeastern Chemical Corporation in Corbin. She was a “rabid” UK Wildcat fan, she enjoyed crocheting, and she was a former member and treasurer of the Ossoli Club of Corbin. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Louis DeRosa, her sisters, Anna Prince and Pauline DeRosa, and her granddaughter, Laura Michelle Hewlett.

Her survivors include her sons, Thomas D. Hewlett III (Valerie) of Brandenburg, Mark E. Hewlett (Nancy) of Shelbyville, and Robert M. Hewlett (Cathy) of Louisville; her six grandchildren, Allie Stifel (Drew), Stephen Hewlett, Paul Hewlett, Matthew Hewlett, Nathan Hewlett, and Michael Hewlett.

The Funeral Mass will be at 12 Noon, Sat., 24 April, at the Church of the Annunciation. Visitation will be from 10 AM until 11:30 AM, Sat., 24 April, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, CST, Sat., 8 May, at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Resurrection Catholic Church, 200 Church St., Lynch, KY 40855 or the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com .