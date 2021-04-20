KITCHEN CORNER: Sausage Egg and Cheese English Muffin

By Ellen Cawood

Cooking can be one of the best ways to get your creative juices flowing; however, sometimes creativity can become the burden. I have to be honest, coming up with exciting recipes isn’t always easy. Social media, friends and family try their best to keep my ideas fresh, but some week’s it is harder than others to keep my readers satisfied with new ideas.

This was one of those week’s that I was feeling that burden. I haven’t cooked much in the past little while because I was studying on top of life’s normal routine (and did I mention I’m planning a wedding?) So, I decided that sometimes it’s okay to be simple. Simple can often be just the right medicine, whether it is a recipe or just a weekend spent at home.

This week I am sharing one of my favorite simple recipes, hopefully it will bring you some peace to your life as well.

Ingredients

Look no further than the title of the recipe!

Instructions