What’s Goin’ On

The Harlan Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar for free as space allows. We do not accept submissions via phone. All submissions should be emailed to emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net or dropped off at our office, 211 E. Central St., Ste. 102, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlanenterprise.net

If your event has been canceled or rescheduled because of COVID-19, contact Emily Sargent for changes at emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net.

APRIL 21-30

Harlan County High School is accepting nominations for parent representative to serve on the HCHS Site Base Decision Making Council until April 30. A nominee should be contacted to confirm an interest in serving prior to nomination. Parents of incoming freshmen, and current freshmen, sophomores and juniors are eligible to serve on the SBDM council. (Some restrictions apply per Kentucky Revised Statutes.) Parent voting will take place on Friday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Youth Service Center. Anyone with questions may contact Cathy York at the HCHS YSC by calling 606-573-3006.

APRIL 26 & 27

Harlan County Farm Bureau will be giving away a variety of trees as a service to our members at the Farm Bureau building in Harlan on Monday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, April 27, from 9 a.m. until the trees are gone. Tree varieties: Persimmons, Black Walnuts, Pecan, White Oak, Paw Paw, Hazelnut, Chinese Chestnut and more. Call Nathan Boggs at 606-573-7712 with questions.

APRIL 27

Harlan County High School Cheer will begin cheer leading clinics at Loyall Gym on Tuesday, April 27, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Contact Stephanie Marsee for more information (stephanie.marsee@harlan.kyschools.us).

MONDAYS

Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. There will be livestream lessons on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You must first ‘like’ the Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups.

TUESDAYS

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5 to 6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

THURSDAYS

THURSDAYS Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

The Harlan County High School site-based decision-making Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, located across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.