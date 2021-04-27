Civil lawsuits for April 27, 2021
Civil Lawsuits
- Alice Mae Curry vs. David Samson Curry Jr. – dissolution of marriage.
- Sallie Joe Middleton, et al., vs. Janice Dean Stewart – custody.
- Stephanie Ann Eldridge vs. Robert Michael Eldridge – dissolution of marriage.
- Tommy D. Creech vs. Neal D. Creech – child support.
- T.D. Auto Finance, LLC, vs. Adrianna Eldridge – contract dispute.
- DNF Associates, LLC, vs. Laura Shepherd – contract dispute.
- Concentric, LLC, vs. CIVIL, LLC, et al. – foreclosure.
- T.D. Auto Finance, LLC, vs. Sammy Smith – contract dispute.
- Doyal Cornett vs. Andrew Forester, et al. – premises liability.
- Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Incorporation vs. Donna J. Crawford Hickey, et al. – contract dispute.
- Thomas Petrey vs. Aubrey Purgitt – custody.
- Kentucky Foster Care vs. David Mitchell – child support and medical insurance.
- Kentucky Foster Care vs. Patricia L. Mitchell – child support and medical insurance.
- Rebecca K. Craycraft vs. Harold G. Craycraft, et al. – child support.
- Natasha Ellen Cox Wynn vs. Kevin Michael Wynn – dissolution of marriage.
- Commonwealth Credit Union vs. Christa L. Browning – contract dispute.
- Regina Halcomb vs. Dr. Kirpal Sidhu – malpractice.
- William Long vs. Rebecca Hendricks – dissolution of marriage.
- Regina Annette Harris vs. Terry Allen Harris – dissolution of marriage.
- Thomas Couch Jr. vs. Kimberly E. Noe – dissolution of marriage.
- Kannie L. Gross vs. Daniel A. Bryant – child support and medical insurance.
- Kyra L. Barrett vs. Jonathan M. Johnson – child support and medical insurance.
- The Bank of New York Mellon vs. unknown heirs/beneficiaries of Glenna G. Thompson, et al. – foreclosure.
- Peggy S. Hays vs. Jordan C. Howard, et al. – automobile issue dispute.