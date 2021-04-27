Civil lawsuits for April 27, 2021

Alice Mae Curry vs. David Samson Curry Jr. – dissolution of marriage.

Sallie Joe Middleton, et al., vs. Janice Dean Stewart – custody.

Stephanie Ann Eldridge vs. Robert Michael Eldridge – dissolution of marriage.

Concentric, LLC, vs. CIVIL, LLC, et al. – foreclosure.

Doyal Cornett vs. Andrew Forester, et al. – premises liability.

Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Incorporation vs. Donna J. Crawford Hickey, et al. – contract dispute.

Kentucky Foster Care vs. David Mitchell – child support and medical insurance.

Kentucky Foster Care vs. Patricia L. Mitchell – child support and medical insurance.

Rebecca K. Craycraft vs. Harold G. Craycraft, et al. – child support.

Natasha Ellen Cox Wynn vs. Kevin Michael Wynn – dissolution of marriage.

William Long vs. Rebecca Hendricks – dissolution of marriage.

Regina Annette Harris vs. Terry Allen Harris – dissolution of marriage.

Thomas Couch Jr. vs. Kimberly E. Noe – dissolution of marriage.

Kannie L. Gross vs. Daniel A. Bryant – child support and medical insurance.

Kyra L. Barrett vs. Jonathan M. Johnson – child support and medical insurance.

