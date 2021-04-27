expand
April 27, 2021

Civil lawsuits for April 27, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:25 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Civil Lawsuits

  • Alice Mae Curry vs. David Samson Curry Jr. – dissolution of marriage.
  • Sallie Joe Middleton, et al., vs. Janice Dean Stewart – custody.
  • Stephanie Ann Eldridge vs. Robert Michael Eldridge – dissolution of marriage.
  • Tommy D. Creech vs. Neal D. Creech – child support.
  • T.D. Auto Finance, LLC, vs. Adrianna Eldridge – contract dispute.
  • DNF Associates, LLC, vs. Laura Shepherd – contract dispute.
  • Concentric, LLC, vs. CIVIL, LLC, et al. – foreclosure.
  • T.D. Auto Finance, LLC, vs. Sammy Smith – contract dispute.
  • Doyal Cornett vs. Andrew Forester, et al. – premises liability.
  • Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Incorporation vs. Donna J. Crawford Hickey, et al. – contract dispute.
  • Thomas Petrey vs. Aubrey Purgitt – custody.
  • Kentucky Foster Care vs. David Mitchell – child support and medical insurance.
  • Kentucky Foster Care vs. Patricia L. Mitchell – child support and medical insurance.
  • Rebecca K. Craycraft vs. Harold G. Craycraft, et al. – child support.
  • Natasha Ellen Cox Wynn vs. Kevin Michael Wynn – dissolution of marriage.
  • Commonwealth Credit Union vs. Christa L. Browning – contract dispute.
  • Regina Halcomb vs. Dr. Kirpal Sidhu – malpractice.
  • William Long vs. Rebecca Hendricks – dissolution of marriage.
  • Regina Annette Harris vs. Terry Allen Harris – dissolution of marriage.
  • Thomas Couch Jr. vs. Kimberly E. Noe – dissolution of marriage.
  • Kannie L. Gross vs. Daniel A. Bryant – child support and medical insurance.
  • Kyra L. Barrett vs. Jonathan M. Johnson – child support and medical insurance.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon vs. unknown heirs/beneficiaries of Glenna G. Thompson, et al. – foreclosure.
  • Peggy S. Hays vs. Jordan C. Howard, et al. – automobile issue dispute.

