April 28, 2021

Collision in Bledsoe under investigation

By Staff Reports

Published 9:46 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

BLEDSOE – On April 27, 2021, at 3:13 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, received a call about a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus on east Hwy 221 in Bledsoe.

Troopers responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates the school bus was stopped on Hwy 221 dropping off a child when a 2014 Chevrolet pickup operated by Donald Anadell, 73, of Bledsoe failed to stop, striking the bus in the rear.

Anadell was the only individual inside of the pickup. Anadell was flown from the scene to Johnson City Medical Center for critical injuries.

No children or the bus driver received any injuries from the collision.

The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Keith Lowe and Detective Andy Soltess.

Local fire departments assisted with the scene as well.

