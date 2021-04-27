Czarapata selected as KCTCS president

VERSAILLES – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents selected Paul Czarapata as the new president of KCTCS after a national search.

Czarapata has been serving as the interim president of the system since October. Prior to that he was a KCTCS vice president and chief information officer responsible for the technology needs of the 16 colleges and Versailles office. He joined KCTCS in 2000 and has served in technology leadership roles leading up to his appointment of vice president. Before joining KCTCS, he was a software consultant and served as a manager with PeopleSoft.

He also served as an adjunct professor at Bluegrass Community and Technical College and University of the Cumberlands.

Czarapata earned a bachelor’s degree in operations management and information systems from Northern Illinois University. He earned a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate in instructional technology leadership both from Morehead State University.

“We are so fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Czarapata’s caliber,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “His lengthy background with the system is valuable because he understands our students and our colleges. We are especially excited about his plans to position KCTCS to prepare our students for the workforce of the future. The board is extremely pleased to have Dr. Czarapata lead KCTCS.”

Czarapata transitions to his new role soon. He is the third person to serve as KCTCS president. The system was created by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1997.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to become the third president of KCTCS,” he said. “As soon as it’s safe to do so, I plan to get out to all corners of the state and make sure everyone knows the face of KCTCS. We are Kentucky’s largest provider of postsecondary education, and I want to make sure Kentuckians understand what we offer them.”