District court cases for April 27, 2021
District Court Cases
- Derek Andrew Ellis, 28, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed on proof.
- Edward J. Fields, 50, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed on proof.
- Christopher M. Caudill, 46, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, prerial conference scheduled June 21.
- Paul Samuel Buell, 37, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, instructional permit violations – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.
- John Bustle, 37, of Loyall, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 24.
- William D. Farley, 32, first-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).
- William Devan Farley, 32, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).
- William Devan Farley, 32, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000), third-degree criminal mischief – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).
- William Devan Farley, 32, receiving stole property ($10,000 or more), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).
- William Devan Farley, 32, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000), first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).
- Matthew Jason Hinkle, 33, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.
- Matthew York, 43, of Baxter, five counts of theft by deception – continued for pretrial conference Sept. 8.
- Jonathan M. Caldwell, 38, theft by unlawful taking (gasoline, under $500), second-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, disregarding stop sign – first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.
- Gabriel Carmical, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), second-degree unlawful imprisonment – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to have no contact with victim.
- Melvin Harris, 38, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).
- Melvin G. Harris, third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off property.
- Miranda Jenkins, 32, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to seven days in jail.