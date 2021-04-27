One dead after KY 72 crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on KY 72 near Elcomb, where the car went off the road into a nearby field.

On Saturday at 7:22 p.m., Kentucky State Police in Harlan received a call about the wreck, where troopers Aaron Caldwell, Daniel Mann, and Brandon Pierson responded.

The 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west toward Elcomb on KY 72 when the driver lost control. Exiting the road, the vehicle struck a wooden fence, a utility pole and overturned in the field before resting again on all four wheels.

Deputy Coroner Jim Rich responded and pronounced the passenger, Jordan Johnson, 18, of Harlan, dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was transported to Harlan ARH for treatment of moderate injuries.

At the time of the accident, KY 72 was shut down and traffic was directed onto Pope Hill Road.

Detective Rodney Sturgill also assisted at the scene alongside emergency crews.

Detective Jacob Middleton is continuing the investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Johnson’s funeral expenses has been created by Ashley English. To donate, go to gofund.me/569f4d34.